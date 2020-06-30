Defrocked deacon dies while awaiting criminal trial

"Our thoughts are with the victims of this man, those who suffered traumatic sexual abuse as children and hoped to see justice finally rendered as adults. Our staff put hundreds of hours into this case to secure the grand jury indictment of Mr. Brignac last December and in preparation for trial. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic had other plans for court schedules and we ran out of time. Mr. Brignac escaped judgment in this world, but I have to believe it will be rendered by the ultimate judge for his crimes against defenseless children."