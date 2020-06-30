Former Catholic Deacon George Brignac dies at 85; was awaiting trial for rape

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Former Catholic Deacon George Brignac died Monday at the age of 85, according to his attorney Martin Regan.
Brignac was removed from ministry in 1988 after he was accused of sexually abusing young boys in the 1970s and 80s.
In 1978, Brignac was acquitted of charges that he sexually abused three boys at St. Matthew’s in River Ridge before the Archdiocese moved him to Holy Rosary.
He was first arrested in September of 2019 and was released from jail on a $40,000 bond Sept. 22.
Brignac was then indicted last December and his bond was set at $1 million.
