‘He has been taken from me too soon’: Wife hopes to find husband’s killer in road rage shooting

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One month after Brandon Box was shot and killed during a road rage incident on I-10 in Jackson County, investigators have no suspects.
Brandon’s wife, Jessica, says she is troubled that the people responsible for killing her beloved husband are still at large.
“It’s really, really troubling to know that we don’t have the people that did this, that they’re still out there,” Jessica said.
Brandon was shot and killed with a 9mm caliber weapon while driving down I-10 on Memorial Day weekend.
The couple was headed from a kayaking trip with friends when things went South.
“This other vehicle tossed a firework mortar into the truck bed of my husband’s truck,” said Jessica. “When he sped up next to them, they shot him and killed him through his car door.”
Jessica’s car was having work done and was ready for pickup after the long weekend. Brandon had dropped Jessica off at her car in Mobile on their way back to Mississippi from Florida. Jessica was 20 minutes behind Brandon when the accident happened.
She didn’t witness the incident or the aftermath but says had she been in the vehicle, she likely would have died.
“They actually fired two shots,” she said. “One was into the backseat, which is where I actually had been laying prior to him dropping me off. I was, you know, sleeping in the backseat and had I been in that same location, I wouldn’t be here right now.”
The second shot, fired through the front driver’s side door, was the shot that took Brandon’s life.
Investigators are still searching for any suspects in the case. Jessica, her family, and the Box family hope that someone comes forward.
“This is the love of my life that I have lost. He is the most important person in my world and he has been taken from me too soon,” said Jessica. “I would just hope that anyone who had any information would come forward with it to try to help our family find peace, to get justice for Brandon and, you know, get these people off of the streets. Any detail whether it’s big or small— it doesn’t matter— it may help in this investigation and we can find the people that took my husband from me.”
A passenger in Brandon’s truck was able to give a description of the suspects and the suspect vehicle. It is believed the suspects were traveling in a small white or silver SUV or hybrid SUV with a Louisiana tag, driven by a black female, a black male in the passenger seat, and multiple people in the back seats.
Brandon was driving a white 2019 Dodge Ram 1500, pulling an enclosed white trailer on I-10 westbound around 4:30 p.m. on Memorial Day between mile marker 68 and 51 when the shots were fired.
If you have any information about Brandon’s murder, you are urged to call the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations or Coast Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous.
Crime Stoppers is now offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who helps lead to an arrest in this case.
