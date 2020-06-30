Heat advisory Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It stays hot and mostly dry through Thursday. Only a stray storm is possible each day. A heat advisory is in effect for areas south of the lake (primarily for the immediate south shore) where it could feel as hot as 108 degrees at times on Wednesday and Thursday.
By Friday an area of low pressure will stall along the Gulf Coast. It will remain there through the weekend and bring an above normal chance of showers and storms each day. Temperatures may not be quite as hot with the extra clouds and rain around.
The tropics are quiet.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.