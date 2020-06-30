Nicondra: A heat advisory in effect across the region

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The slightly higher than typical summer heat and humidity prompted the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory through 6 pm. A heat advisory means the feels like temperature will stay in the 104 to 108 range into the early evening making it easier to become dehydrated and experience heat stress or heat stroke. Take extra breaks and drink more water if you have to spend time outside during the heat of the day. Tempertures feel warmer because the body’s natural cooling process through sweat evaporation can not work efficiently because of all the moisture already saturating the air. These conditions with high humidity and temps in the middle 90s will continue tomorrow. Late Thursday we will start to see a bit of a change as an upper low pressure system sinks south and stalls near our area allowing for more rain coverage. That should help cool things back to around normal in the low 90s.