Ranking the Saints: #14 Janoris Jenkins

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Checking in at #14 is a player the Saints have high hopes for despite a limited body of work with the club. Cornerback Janoris Jenkins didn’t arrive in New Orleans until December of last season but eventually took over the starting cornerback job opposite of Marshon Lattimore. He finished with an interception and two pass breakups.
The Saints thought enough of Jenkins to sign him to an extension in the offseason at 32 years old. Plus, they didn’t add another cornerback in free agency or the draft signaling they have trust that Jenkins can hold down one side of the field.
It’s a critical position considering teams could choose to throw away from Lattimore. The Saints believe he’s up for the challenge. We’ll find out if they’re right soon enough.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.