Shelby: Typical Summer Pattern Continues

Typical summer heat is expected this week as high climb into the low to mid 90s each afternoon. The heat index could get as high as 105 during the afternoon. Only spotty storms are expected through Thursday.
Another layer of Saharan dust will also move over the area, but this one will not be as thick and noticeable. Air quality is forecast to be “moderate” and there may be a thin layer of haze in the sky.
By Friday, high pressure will break down as a front stalls just to our north. Scattered storms are likely to develop each day through the July 4th weekend.
Temperatures will be closer to 90 with the extra rain and clouds around. The tropics are quiet and no systems are threatening the Gulf of Mexico.
