Eligible Entergy New Orleans customers can receive up to $400 in bill relief

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Entergy New Orleans customers can receive up to $400 towards their power and gas bills over the next four months through the City Council Cares Program.
Entergy New Orleans residential customers who have an active electric or electric and gas combination account can visit www.entergyneworleans.com/citycouncilcares, text CCC to 69516, call (504) 493-7004, or visit one of the Company’s two New Orleans walk-in customer care centers to apply for the Program.
Applicants must provide an active Entergy New Orleans account number and a copy of their unemployment verification letter, dated March 16, 2020 or later from the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
“We are facing unprecedented challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As New Orleans is working to safely reopen and to restoring the local economy, we must do what we can to support our customers,” said David Ellis, president and CEO of Entergy New Orleans.
The company says it is important that customers continue to make payments on their electric and gas accounts to ensure balances do not continue to grow.
Customers are encouraged to use the new self-service options to select the extended payment arrangement that works best for them.
Visit entergy.com/payarrangements, or select Deferred Payment on the Entergy Mobile App, or call 1-800-Entergy and follow the automated response system billing and payment menu. Customers also may visit one of Entergy New Orleans’ two customer care centers located at 2400 Canal Street and 4021 Behrman Hwy, Suite J.
In addition, LIHEAP may help eligible households with utility bills. To find an agency and to determine eligibility, visit https://www.lhc.la.gov/energy-assistance or call 225-763-8700. Through Entergy’s The Power to Care program, local nonprofit agencies can provide emergency bill payment assistance to seniors and disabled individuals in crisis.
