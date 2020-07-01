Gov. signs bill to end prohibition in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill that will partially end prohibition in Mississippi.
Currently, there are 29 dry counties in Mississippi. By default, all counties in Mississippi are dry and require an election to turn wet, thanks to a law passed in 1966.
The bill will make possessing alcohol in these counties legal, but does not make it lawful to possess with the intent to sell.
House Bill 1087, introduced by Rep. Trey Lamar (R-Senatobia) would renounce this requirement and make all counties wet by default. They would be able to be dry again with an election.
The bill passed by the House and Senate and will go into effect on January 1, 2021.
