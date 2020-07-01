LSP: More than 20 people arrested for insurance fraud and auto theft

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) -Louisiana State Police arrest 22 people that were allgedly involved in insurance fraud, identity and auto theft.
The investigation started in Mandeville with a business called “Fresh Start Financial.”
A State Police spokesman says Joshua Blaise, Charles Roy and Tanya Ward used a stolen identity to buy a vehicle.
The group acquired stolen social security numbers, attached fake names and false credit histories and used them to make purchases.
In all, 121 children’s identities were stolen.
Agents were able to execute six search warrants at various locations on April 30, 2019. During these warrants, investigators located seven stolen vehicles, three all-terrain vehicles, firearms, various narcotics, and multiple counterfeit state identification cards.
Agents also seized multiple computers and cell phones.
