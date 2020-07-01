Orleans Parish Schools release new guidelines for upcoming 20-21 school year

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Orleans Public School students and parents now have an idea of what the 2020-2021 school year may look like.
The city’s school superintendent released a plan for students to return to the classroom, but distance learning isn’t going away for most grade levels.
New Orleans School Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis says the public school plan for reopening schools in August will offer a mix of in-person and distance learning.
Dr. Lewis says no matter what every school will follow the state guidelines set forth last week, which includes wearing face masks, washing hands and temperature checks.
Dr. Lewis also says the school-based plans will vary based on which phase of reopening the state will be in. At the start of the school year, if the state is in phase one, no school buildings will reopen and it will be distance learning for all students.
If the state is in phase two or three, the plans will vary depending on the grade level of the students. Pre-k through 4th grade will return to school full time.
Grades 5th through 8th grade will receive a mixture of in-person and distance learning.
Grades 9th through 12th grade will receive a minimum of 2 days of in-person instructions a week.
Dr. Lewis says he knows that some families will not be ready to return to in-person learning, so the plan includes an option for them.
For more information on reopening, visit the full roadmap here.
