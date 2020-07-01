Sen. Cassidy says Russia should pay a big price if allegations about bounties are true

“But if Russians did that, then we must, if you will, make them pay a price. You don’t take out our soldiers just kind of let’s take them without paying a price and so they must pay,” said Cassidy. “How we do that? We’re pretty creative in these things, so we can be proportionate, but we need to do that. So, I will withhold further judgment beyond that principle until I have a chance to look at the documents.”