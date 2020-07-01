Shelby: Heat Advisory In Effect

Hot and mostly sunny conditions are on tap through Thursday with only a few stray afternoon storms. A heat advisory is in effect for the entire FOX 8 viewing area through 7 PM. This means it could feel like 108°+ at times. Drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks from the outdoors.
Air quality will be in the moderate category through Thursday due to some lingering Saharan Dust and a lack of storm activity to shake up the atmosphere. This will not affect the vast majority of folks.
By Friday, an area of low pressure will stall along the Gulf Coast. It will remain there through the weekend and bring an above normal chance of showers and storms each day. Temperatures will be a little less hot with the extra clouds and rain around.
