St. Tammany Guard flyover provides welcome break from increased COVID patient loads

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The COVID patient count is on the rise once again at St. Tammany Hospital where workers got a special tribute today.
Many took time out from busy schedules to witness an honorary Black Hawk helicopter flyover.
After a busy four months in the war against COVID-19, it was a welcome break.
The Louisiana national guard treated hard-working front line medical workers to an aerial salute, and it was appreciated.
“They were right on time and everyone was excited it was a good morning out here,” said St. Tammany Nursing supervisor LeeAnn Prisk.
But after low COVID patient counts during the end of phase 1 things are getting busy once again. St Tammany Hospital was down to just two COVID patients a couple of weeks ago and now they’re back up to 11.
But that’s not the only area of the hospital that’s seeing an increase in activity. Elective surgeries are way up.
“We have 10 operating rooms in the main hospital and three additional O.R.‘s in the surgery center and all are at capacity. Utilization is high,” said Chief Nursing Officer Kerry Milton.
While elective surgeries are in fact picking up people who waited for some procedures may have placed themselves at greater risk.
“People have waited and unfortunately are sick and have a lot of chronic illnesses, we encourage them to get in the hospital and get the care that they need,” Milton said.
The national guard flyover provided a brief, but welcome break from more pressing concerns.
While many fear Covid-19 won’t go away anytime soon, hospital staffers urge everyone to take precautions to keep the workload manageable.
“As long as people keep practicing social distancing and wear the mask I’m hopeful that it evens out,” Prisk said.
COVID-19 cases in St. Tammany increased by 63 Wednesday, However, the Parish hasn’t seen any COVID-19 deaths in the past three days
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.