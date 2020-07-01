Wetter weather ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It stays extra hot on Thursday with a few late day storms. Deeper moisture moves in on Friday and that means storms will develop earlier in the day and be more widespread. There is an above average chance of getting wet each day into the weekend. Some of the rain could produce heavy downpours with some street flooding at times. While it’s hard to say if any one day will be washout, most areas should expect some rain at various points throughout the day.