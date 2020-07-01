Zack: High heat remains; storms returning soon

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - July is upon us and the high heat that we rounded out June with will only continue into the new month.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for today as heat indices are expected to top out near 108 later this afternoon. This can be dangerous heat for some so make sure you take those heat precautions while outdoors.
Highs for the day will be in the middle 90s with again that chance for a few spotty storms once we move into the peak heating hours of the afternoon. Rain coverage for today with be in the 20-30% range. Now the Saharan Dust continues to make for a hazy sky but the thickness of this latest batch isn’t as concentrated so our air quality remains below alert criteria.
Moving into the end of the week which will be a long weekend for many of you the pattern will begin to change on us. A weak front sliding down from the north will begin to pool the moisture along the Gulf Coast leading to higher rain chances and lower heat levels. By Friday rain coverage will jump up to a healthy 60% with those higher rain chances taking us right through the 4th of July weekend. Thankfully highs will fall back closer to 90 degrees.
