ATF offering $10,000 for information on wanted ‘Snatcha Gang’ member

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Demariquez Devon Harris should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or New Orleans Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-STOP(7867). Tips may also be submitted to Crimestoppers through the crimestoppersgno smartphone app or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.