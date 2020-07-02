JPSO: Woman shot to death in Metairie, suspect in custody

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is in custody after a woman was shot to death inside of a vehicle in Metairie Thursday morning.
According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies responded to a call of a shooting in the 4100 block of Hessmer Avenue around 7:30 a.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting but the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact the JPSO Homicide Section at (504) 364-5300.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.