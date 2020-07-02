Kenner Mayor issues proclamation requiring residents to wear masks

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn has issued a proclamation making it mandatory that masks be worn inside all commercial and public buildings.
The proclamation will go into effect at Noon Thursday.
Zahn also announced the launch of the the “Mask Up Kenner” social media campaign.
“The COVID cases in Kenner are by far the worst both in the total number if cases as weak as the per capita rate for municipalities in Jefferson Parish,” says Zahn. “In fact, Kenner is only 200 cases behind all of unincorporated Metairie, which is double the population of our city. Requiring masks is the right thing to do.”
The emergency proclamation includes the following exemptions:
- Children under the age of 2
- Anyone with a medical condition, mental health condition or disability that limits their ability to wear a mask
- People who are hearing impaired or communicating with someone who is hearing impaired
- Anyone who would face a work-related risk (see proclamation for additional information) by wearing a mask on the job
- Anyone obtaining a service involving the nose or face that would require the temporary removal of the mask
Jefferson Parish, along with the rest of the state have seen a recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Wednesday, Jefferson Parish reported nearly 150 new cases of the virus.
