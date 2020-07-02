LIVE: City Hall to discuss financial state of children and families in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell and members of the Office of Youth and Families will discuss the citywide fiscal map of New Orleans at a News Conference on Thursday at 10 a.m.
“Some of the challenges faced by New Orleans’ most vulnerable youth include: high poverty rates, a significant achievement gap, poor physical and mental health, and a high rate of disconnection from work and school,” the city’s website says.
Cantrell created the office in 2018 to focus on problems facing families in New Orleans.
