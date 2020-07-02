More COVID-19 testing sites pop up as state continues to see spike in cases

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana continues to see a spike in new COVID-19 cases with parishes like Jefferson reporting nearly 150 new cases Wednesday.
The state has now crossed the 60,000 mark in terms of cases with hundreds more being hospitalized in the last few days.
The Alario Center in Jefferson Parish has continued to hold coronavirus testing six days a week for months now with other mobile sites popping up across the parish while the state continues to see huge spikes in cases across the state.
Testing sites in New Orleans are also beginning to see long lines for the first time since the height of the pandemic.
According to NOLA Ready, both of their testing sites hit their quota within the first hour of opening yesterday after reaching max capacity.
The new case numbers reported for just July 1 alone saw Jefferson Parish in the top five while Calcaseiu Parish saw the bulk of those with 429 cases, more than double any other parish in the state.
In the last 11 days, state officials say 200 more people were hospitalized from the virus with Jefferson Parish adding nearly 1000 new cases in that same time span.
Governor John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday that despite seeing the highest number of new cases across the state since April, he would not be implementing a mask policy statewide.
“At the end of the day it’s not currently recommended by the White House guidelines that you have mandates on masks by the state level, but you do it on the local level as the situations dictate and warrant those measures,” says Edwards. “At the end of the day my message has been consistent people wear a mask. The only ones who shouldn’t are those under two and with a breathing difficulty.”
Those between 18-years-old and 29-years-old continue to be the age group with the most new cases.
And even in places where masks aren’t required, leaders are asking everyone to mask up when going inside a building or being in close proximity to those not in your household.
