NOPD investigating homicide in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in Algiers Wednesday night.
Police responded to a call of a shooting just before midnight in the 2200 block of Westbend Parkway. When they arrived at the scene they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.
NOPD has not released the name of the victim. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name and an official cause of death upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.