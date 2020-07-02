NOPD releases video of gunman shooting into Neyow’s Creole Cafe

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police released new video of a shooting at a Mid-City restaurant last month in hopes of identifying the gunman.
The video shows someone dressed in dark clothing walk up to the front window of Neyow’s Creole Café on Bienville St. and fire three shots.
Someone sitting at a table was struck in the arm, according to police. There is no word on his condition.
The gunman quickly leaves the scene after the shooting.
The shooting happened on June 18 around 9 p.m.
If you recognize the person in the video or have information that can help the NOPD, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
