NOPD rookie officer fired after allegedly striking Slidell officer

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department fired a rookie officer less than two days after he allegedly struck a Slidell officer in the head.
The incident occurred as Slidell police responded to a disturbance call near the Fremaux Town Center.
The New Orleans Police Department terminated Officer Daniel Frazher after he allegedly became aggressive towards Slidell police officers trying to detain him at this apartment complex in Slidell. The NOPD says Frazher struck a Slidell Officer in the head causing a contusion to the officers lip.
"That's trouble people don't like other people hitting policemen," said Fox 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti.
Police say another New Orleans police officer was present at the apartment, at the time of Frazher's arrest.
Since Frazher was a relatively new officer and still on probation. The disciplinary action against him For his actions in this apartment complex are far less cumbersome than if he were a full-fledged officer.
'An officer that has a longer tenure is afforded full civil service which involves a hearing if you don't like that you can appeal it to the court and it could take a while this young man won't have the same rights," said Raspanti.
Slidell police have charged Frazher with battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and disturbing the peace by public intoxication.
We reached out to him for comment, but have not heard back.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.