Ranking the Saints: #12 Erik McCoy

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - From day one, Erik McCoy seamlessly fit right in along the Saints offensive line. That’s why he comes in at #12 on our countdown.
Drafted in the second round, McCoy won the Saints starting center job as a rookie very early in training camp last season and went on to start all 16 games and never looked out of place.
In year two, he’ll be a starter once again but maybe at a different position. With the first round selection of Cesar Ruiz, McCoy could slide to guard. Or, if Ruiz isn’t ready, he could remain at center.
Regardless, the Saints have high hopes for McCoy. They key for him is to keep improving and not fall into a sophomore slump. His ceiling is high, and he’ll be on the field a lot for the black and gold in 2020.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.