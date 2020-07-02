Shelby: Wet Pattern Ahead

We’ll stay extra hot today outside of a few afternoon storms. Models are picking up on a piece of energy that may send some storms our way tonight as well. Increasing storms are expected Friday as deeper moisture moves into the area.
This wet pattern will continue through the holiday weekend and into early next week. Some storms could be heavy downpours with some localized street flooding. While it’s hard to say if any one day will be washout, most areas should expect some rain at various points throughout the day.
Highs will be near or below normal around the 90 degree mark with the extra rain and cloud cover around. By the middle and end of next week, hot high pressure will return and rain chances will drop off.
The tropics are quiet.
