Storms off and on all weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Deep tropical moisture will be stuck across the entire Gulf Coast all weekend. Rounds of showers and storms will move through from time to time. Some of the storms will drop heavy rain that could cause some flooding in spots.
On the bright side, temperatures will not be quite as hot as this past week and there will be many dry periods.
By the middle of next week storm chances will decrease and it will turn quite hot and muggy again.
The tropics are quiet.
