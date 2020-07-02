‘This is a serious moment in time’: City leaders warn social distancing key over holiday weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - What’s generally a holiday weekend full of food, fireworks, friends and family, city leaders are asking residents to do the opposite: socially distance from each other and stay home.
“There will be no progress if we continue to see in our city what we saw last week it cannot be as it relates to this week it cannot be,” Cantrell said.
Growing short on patience with video of another large second line, Mayor Cantrell warned this kind of activity puts families and the community at risk.
With more than 170 unpermitted large gatherings reported since phase 2, Cantrell said if this continues, especially on a holiday weekend, she won’t hesitate to roll back to phase one-like restrictions.
“We don’t want to go back that’s clear from the public people want to continue to see progress,” said Cantrell.
“Today I am more concerned than I have been in several months the data trends we see in new Orleans are concerning in the region and the state even more so and then our neighboring states they are downright alarming,” said Dr. Jennifer Avegno.
Avengo says the rate of positive cases in the city continues to go up, and they’re cases indicating community spread. Not only that but nationwide there are testing shortages. In preparation for that, the city will cap testing sites at 150 per day, testing sites that are again maxing out early.
“That’s something that’s disappointing to me because the demand for testing is higher than it’s ever been our sites are reaching their max quickly this week sometimes within an hour… you can’t go to a big gathering on Saturday and feel guilty want to wake up and get a test right avoid the gathering,” said Avegno.
While it may seem like another holiday weekend to enjoy outside of lockdown, city leaders say what people do this weekend will further impact if students can return to school, businesses shutting down again, and more.
“We cannot go back but it depends on personal responsibility and again people following the rules and taking this very seriously,” said Cantrell.
The Orleans Parish school board also released a plan for returning to school in the fall, though the superintendent and city leaders cautioned if residents and businesses don’t play by the rules this weekend that could put the school year in jeopardy.
