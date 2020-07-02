Zack: Storm chances rising into the holiday weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The days of blazing heat and very little rain are nearly passed us as we are transitioning to a stormy pattern going into the long, holiday weekend.
Today will be the last day of that high heat as highs once again will surge into the middle 90s with feels like readings above 105 during the peak heating hours of the afternoon. I’m thinking by mid afternoon we should start to see storms pop especially across southern Mississippi. There is the potential for these to drift south into our area as we go into the early evening hours. Today’s coverage will remain in the 30-40% range.
Many of you are likely kicking off your weekend on Friday and at the same time we will be kicking off a wet pattern in weather. Rain coverage goes up to a healthy 70% to round out the week and the higher rain chances will be with us all weekend long. Now the whole weekend won’t be a total washout but there will be periods of heavy storms some of which could lead to flooding.
All remains quiet in the tropics.
