Archdiocese of New Orleans asks court for deadline for those seeking compensation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Attorneys for the Archdiocese of New Orleans filed new documents in their bankruptcy proceedings.
They are asking Judge Meredith Grabill for a September 29 bar date which would require anyone seeking compensation for clergy abuse to come forward by that date.
The Archdiocese of New Orleans filed for bankruptcy two months ago in the face of what it described as mounting church abuse litigation.
Attorneys for alleged sex abuse victims are expected to ask that the bar date be set later to allow claimants more time to come forward.
