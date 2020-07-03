Big Gator spotted, captured in Lakeview near school

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A large alligator was spotted early Friday morning in a busy area of Lakeview.
The 10-footer was spotted near Harrison and Orleans avenues. That’s near Hynes Elementary School.
New Orleans police were called to the area around 8 a.m. and have the alligator surrounded by a concrete wall.
Police waited for Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries to come wrangle the gator. It was tranquilized and captured around 9:15 a.m.
Neighbors are crowded around the beast. The area is a place where people like to get morning exercise.
The alligator was socially distanced from police, although he was wasn’t wearing a mask.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.