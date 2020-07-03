Big Gator spotted, captured in Lakeview near school

Big Gator spotted, captured in Lakeview near school
An alligator in Lakeview caused a stir early Friday morning. (Source: WVUE)
By Chris Finch | July 3, 2020 at 9:08 AM CDT - Updated July 3 at 9:23 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A large alligator was spotted early Friday morning in a busy area of Lakeview.

The 10-footer was spotted near Harrison and Orleans avenues. That’s near Hynes Elementary School.

New Orleans police were called to the area around 8 a.m. and have the alligator surrounded by a concrete wall.

Police waited for Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries to come wrangle the gator. It was tranquilized and captured around 9:15 a.m.

Neighbors are crowded around the beast. The area is a place where people like to get morning exercise.

The alligator was socially distanced from police, although he was wasn’t wearing a mask.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.