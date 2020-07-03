Green Bay Packers tell season ticket holders Lambeau Field may not host fans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WVUE) - The Green Bay Packers are the first NFL team to tell season ticket holders there is a possibility of games that will have no fans at its home stadium, Lambeau Field.
“Although the organization remains optimistic, there is a possibility that Lambeau Field will be unable to host fans for games this season.
At this time, the team is preparing to have fans in attendance with new policies and safety measures to allow for appropriate social distancing, which will require the stadium’s seating capacity to be significantly reduced,” a Friday statement from the team said. “Face coverings also will be required, and other necessary precautions will be in place. As a result, the special experience to which fans are accustomed at Lambeau Field will look and feel very different.”
The team said that because of reduced capacity, not all fans who hold season tickets will be able to attend games.
The Packers are trying to finalize plans, as the NFL tries to determine how the season will play out during the COVID-19 outbreak.
New Orleans Saints season ticket holders were given a grace period until June 19 to pay invoice for the 2020 season.
There are no clear plans for refunds to fans of Green Bay.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.