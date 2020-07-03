Hand sanitizer sold in La. contains undeclared methanol

(WAFB) - Mystic Shield brand hand sanitizer sold in California, Louisiana, Massachusetts, and Texas between May 21 and June 30 is being recalled because it contains methanol, despite that being left off the label.
Buyers are told to stop using and return the sanitizer to the place of purchase.
Any questions can be directed to the manufacturer, Transliquid Technologies LLC, by calling 281-377-5845 or emailing memob@transliquidtechnologies.com.
The sanitizer is packaged in an 8.45 ounce (250 ml) blue or green labeled bottle with a white or transparent cap and bears a green or blue label identifying Mystic Shield Protection.
In its risk statement, the company said methanol exposure “could result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death. Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning.”
