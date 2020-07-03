Krewe of Cleopatra captain and founder, Dolores “Tuttie” Kepner, dies at age 89

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Krewe of Cleopatra Captain, Delores “Tuttie” Kepner passed away on Thursday, July 2.
In 1972, Kepner and her husband came up with an idea to begin an all-female carnival krewe on the Westbank of New Orleans and Cleopatra was born.
The krewe released a heartfelt statement acknowledging her 48 years she has dedicated to the krewe:
“It is with the heaviest of hearts the we share our Captain, Dolores “Tuttie” Kepner, peacefully passed away on July 2, 2020. She devoted the last forty-eight (48) years of her life to the Krewe of Cleopatra and was the heart and soul of our parade. She was a true pioneer and founder of our organization. She will always be remembered as our Captain and fearless leader.
Those of us who were fortunate to know her, knew her as a charismatic and loving person. Her greatest love was for her family, which included her Krewe. Cleopatra and Mardi Gras lost an icon.
Her passion and spirit will live on through this parade. She leaves behind a legacy that we will always cherish and carry on.
We plan to celebrate her life in true Mardi Gras fashion. We are grateful for all of your support and well wishes. Please keep Tuttie and our family in your prayers.
Her Beauty Is Timeless... Her Age Is Now - Forever”
