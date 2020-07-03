Pelicans’ Zion Williamson encourages Louisianans to ‘stay safe and wear your mask’ in new video

Zion Williamson appeared in a psa with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards released Friday, July 3. (Source: Office of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards)
By Kevin Foster | July 3, 2020 at 2:55 PM CDT - Updated July 3 at 3:13 PM

(WAFB) - New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson appeared alongside Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards in a public service announcement reminding residents to wear a mask while out in public to slow the spread of COVID-19, the illness blamed for a global pandemic that has killed thousands.

“I mean, I think they’re pretty cool myself,” said Williamson in the short video. Watch it below:

A photo of Williamson wearing a mask circulated on social media prior to the release of the psa Friday, July 3.

NBA fans reacted with their own tweets which you can read below:

