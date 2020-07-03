Ranking the Saints: #11 Emmanuel Sanders

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - For the last few years, the biggest hole on the Saints roster was a legitimate #2 receiver opposite Michael Thomas.
Enter Emmanuel Sanders. And that’s why he caomes in at #11 on our countdown.
Sanders signed with the Saints this offseason to a two-year contract after finishing the 2019 season in San Francisco. He brings quickness, route running and, most of all, consistent production to an offense that has just about everything else it needs.
The Saints saw up close what Sanders can do to a defense in their December matchup with the 49ers in the Superdome. On that day, Sanders had seven receptions for 157 yards and a touchdown. It’s those types of performances the Saints will want to see even more of in 2020. Now that Sanders is wearing black and gold.
