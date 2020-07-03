Shelby: Stormy Holiday Weekend Ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Rounds of showers and storms are likely through the holiday weekend. There will be dry periods, but the concern is that the deep tropical moisture across the Gulf Coast will allow for heavy downpours at times. This could lead to localized street flooding.
Because of this, temperatures will not be quite as hot. Highs will likely top out around the 90 degree mark each day. If you happen to catch rain early in the day, you may even stay in the upper 80s.
By the middle of next week, storm chances will decrease and it will turn quite hot and muggy again.
The tropics are quiet.
