St. Charles Parish kicks off the 4th of July weekend with fireworks

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tonight people in St. Charles are trying to keep their social distance as they enjoy a fireworks show.
“I know it’s a little hard right now because of COVID-19 but, overall, it’s just a fun time to get together. To hang out with friends,” Adam Butler said.
The turnout might not be as big as in years past, but some say that's for the best.
“It’s a lot easier for us to be socially distanced from everyone else and, again, my children are having a great time,” Craig Broussard said.
Friends Adam Butler and Sierra Wynn say they were hesitant to come out, at first.
“Usually when we come, we are shoulder to shoulder with people,” Butler said.
“I’m glad they’re opening up the fields and they were able to spread out and practice safe social distancing,” Wynn said.
That amounts to 20 acres of land.
Some annual Fourth of July Celebrations canceled completely, due to the virus, including New Orleans' "Go Fourth on the River" show and Jefferson Parish's Uncle Sam Jam in Lafreniere Park.
Bruce Roussel owns fireworks stand in LaPlace. So far, he and other vendors say it’s been a great year for sales.
“I’m hoping it helps my business,” Rousseel said.
Employees at three of the four Fireworks tents set up along Highway 51 near I-10 say they like what they’ve seen thus far. “We were scared to go into it not knowing but it’s doing really well and I think people just want to get out and do something,” fireworks vendor, Linda Achord said.
“It’ll be good for families to stay home and barbecue and just have fun and they can pop a little fireworks,” Rousseel said. “It’s an open atmosphere type thing. As long as you keep your social distancing, it can be great.”
“We spoke to some customers who believe, amidst a pandemic, staying home is the safer option.
“It’s changing our norm. But certainly, I think it’s in the best interest of everyone. It allows us to be good corporate citizens and protect those who need the most protection,” Trebor Smith said.
These Louisianans say they’re also playing it safe while adhering to tradition.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.