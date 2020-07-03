State and local health leaders worry about the spread of COVID-19 during holiday weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - While it’s a tradition to gather and celebrate the 4th of July, health leaders are asking people to take precautions. Independence Day falls on a weekend, which could be even more enticing for some to gather, but with COVID-19 numbers on the rise in some areas, there’s a big concern about what may happen.
Mayor Cantrell says she won't hesitate to roll back to phase one like restrictions in New Orleans, where masks are mandatory. In Jefferson Parish, an emergency mandate requiring face masks went into effect Wednesday and the parish is taking steps to enforce it.
Dr. Eric Griggs says we now know, some of the most infectious people have no symptoms and could be spreading COVID 19 without even knowing it.
Doctors say that fact should be top of mind for people who decide to celebrate this weekend.
“The big thing to remember is that the virus hasn’t changed, and I know people are getting tired of hearing us say it, but we want you to wear masks. Also, do your activities outside and stay away from bars and crowded indoor spaces. Bars and crowded in-door spaces cloud your judgment. You might say, I don’t need a mask. I’ll be fine. I don’t need social distancing. The more we intend to enjoy ourselves at a bar, we think less about social distancing. You want to make sure you’re washing your hands, wear a mask and stay social distancing at all times,” says Eric Griggs, M.D.
Dr. Griggs says if you’ll be outside grilling with other people, you may want to bring your own equipment and drinks. He says it’s about being as safe as possible.
