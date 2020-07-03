Zachary WR Chris Hilton talks about why he committed to LSU

“About a month ago, I had a Zoom call with Coach Mickey [Joseph, wide receivers coach/asst. head coach] and he basically explained to me where I would be in the offense and how they would use me,” said Hilton. “And from that day forward, I basically had LSU on my mind. He basically told me I’d be a slot receiver but I could also be on the outside if I wanted to. And plus, it’s right around the corner and my parents could watch me play in Tiger Stadium.”