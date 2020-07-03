Zachary WR Chris Hilton talks about why he committed to LSU

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Recruiting efforts across the country have changed because of COVID-19, in terms of on-campus visits, so virtual tours and Zoom calls are the new thing.
Zachary wide receiver Chris Hilton committed to LSU on Friday, July 3, over the likes of Georgia, Alabama, and Florida. He’s ranked as the fourth overall prospect in Louisiana, according to 247Sports.
“About a month ago, I had a Zoom call with Coach Mickey [Joseph, wide receivers coach/asst. head coach] and he basically explained to me where I would be in the offense and how they would use me,” said Hilton. “And from that day forward, I basically had LSU on my mind. He basically told me I’d be a slot receiver but I could also be on the outside if I wanted to. And plus, it’s right around the corner and my parents could watch me play in Tiger Stadium.”
So location was a big deal for you?
“Yeah,” Hilton replied.
Hilton really burst onto the scene in the 2018 Class 5A Championship game.
“Holy smokes!” exclaimed Zachary head coach David Brewerton. “We’re running a screen on third and 10 and then, ‘Go run!' One of those type things.”
“Once I broke free, I looked at the big screen to see if anyone was behind me. Then, I saw him and had to turn on the jets,” Hilton explained.
And its been full speed ahead since that game-winning 80-yard touchdown catch and run against West Monroe. He actually had two touchdowns in the game.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.