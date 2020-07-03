Zack: Heavy storms possible through the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The stormy pattern has arrived and this wet weather will remain with us through the holiday weekend.
For today we have a squeeze play ongoing as coastal storms will slowly migrate inland as another batch of storms drops south out of Mississippi. This storm activity will likely peak across the area during the afternoon hours leading to heavy rainfall, gusty winds and dangerous lightning. The area remains under the threat for training of storms which could lead to some street flooding at times so keep it tuned to the weather.
Overall this pattern stays with us through the duration of the 4th of July weekend as daily storm activity will be quite widespread in coverage. Now it won’t rain all day every day but as these disturbances move across the area we will certainly have stormy periods. When all is said and done, the next five days could see 2 to 4 inches of rain over much of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi.
There will come a change by the middle of next week as we dry back out and heat things up yet again.
