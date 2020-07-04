Homicide investigation underway after body found in Amite

AMITE, La. (WAFB) - The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office says a homicide investigation is ongoing after a 32-year-old was found dead in Amite.
Agency officials said investigators were called to the crime scene on Opal Bennett Road around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1.
The sheriff’s office, on Friday, July 3, identified the victim by their legal name, Joseph Peters.
Dylan Waguespack, board president of Louisiana Trans Advocates, said family members identified the victim as a trans woman who used the preferred name Shakie Peters and referred to herself with female pronouns in daily life.
Officials say a person of interest from another parish is currently being investigated.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-222-4413.
