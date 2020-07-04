Nation’s top-rated QB for class of 2021 commits to Oklahoma over LSU, Maryland

Oklahoma Sooners (Vasha Hunt via Abell Images for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl) (Source: Vasha Hunt)
By Josh Auzenne | July 4, 2020 at 8:12 PM CDT - Updated July 4 at 8:34 PM

WASHINGTON (WAFB) - The nation’s top quarterback in the class of 2021 has announced his commitment to Oklahoma.

Caleb Williams, a 6-foot-2, 209-pound dual-threat quarterback from Washington, DC, is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked No. 4 overall in the 2021 recruiting class, according to 247Sports Composite.

Williams chose the Sooners over LSU and Maryland.

As a junior in 2019, Williams threw for more than 2,600 yards and 26 touchdowns.

