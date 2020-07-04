Nicondra: More rounds of heavy rain

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - We remain in the wet stretch of weather we’ve been experiencing where waves of energy are circulating around high pressure and triggering storms that at times are dumping huge amounts of rain in a short period of time. That pacttern should continue right into the start of the week. Pay close attention to storms if you are in an area that typically sees street flooding. While not widespread a quick two to three inches of rain is possible in localized areas. Otherwise the clouds and the rain will help a bit with high temperatures keeping them close to the 90 degree mark. Overnight lows remain warm near 80 and muggy conditions about with so much moisture available.