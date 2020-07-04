NOPD: 1 man shot, 2 juveniles suffer graze wounds in separate shootings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that left a man and two girls injured on Saturday night.
The first shooting happened around 8:25 p.m. at the corner of Bienville and Decatur streets.
Police found one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The second shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. in the 3100 blk. of St. Claude Ave.
Police found two juvenile females both suffering graze wounds to the leg.
All three people were taken to the hospital.
No further details are available at this time.
If you have any information on either shooting, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
