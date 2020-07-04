A rare 4th of July lunar eclipse is happening tonight

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A lunar eclipse usually happens every year but getting a lunar eclipse on the night of 4th of July fireworks is certainly a rare one.
A penumbral lunar eclipse will happen tonight over the area. This is different from a total lunar eclipse as during a punumbral eclipse the earth, moon and sun are not perfectly aligned so only the outer shadow of the earth covers part of the moon. This makes for a less dramatic eclipse in the night sky and can be quite difficult to see with the naked eye.
Another negative factor for residents of Louisiana and Mississippi will be the clouds that are likely to be a problem due to the storms expected on the 4th of July. There is a small window that one or two breaks in the clouds could allow for a small glimpse of the eclipse at its peak.
The eclipse will start around 10:07 p.m. local time and peak around 11:29 p.m. tonight.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.