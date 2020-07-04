Verbal dispute leads to fatal shooting outside Dillard’s at Mall St. Vincent

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are investigating after a 19-year-old male was shot and killed outside of Dillard’s at Mall St. Vincent.
According to Sergeant Angie Willhite, a verbal dispute between two males began inside of the store around 3 p.m.
The suspect produced a handgun and the dispute continued outside, where the victim was shot multiple times. At that point, the suspect stood over him and fired more shots into his body.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he died a short time later.
The suspect is in custody.
Mayor Adrian Perkins released this statement:
“I just left the scene of a shooting that took place at Mall St. Vincent. There was a young adult victim and I’m heartbroken. A shopping trip on a holiday weekend turned tragic. We as a community have to take care of one another. We will argue, disagree, but we cannot resort to these types of senseless acts of violence.
SPD has the suspect in custody and are gathering evidence and interviewing witness.
Please be safe this July 4th weekend.” — Mayor Adrian Perkins
There is no further information at this time.
