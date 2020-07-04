Woman killed in wrong way crash on I-55

By Tiffany Baptiste | July 4, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT - Updated July 4 at 10:14 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police say a Hammond woman was killed early Saturday morning in a wrong-way crash on I-55.

According to investigators, 23-year-old Hannah Mcallister was driving a Kia Optima southbound in the northbound lanes of I-55 when she struck an Infinity QX6. The Infinity was pushed off the roadway where the vehicle overturned and caught fire.

After striking the Infinity, Mcallister’s vehicle turned in front of a Dodge Charger traveling northbound that struck Mcallister’s vehicle on the passenger’s side.

Mcallister died as a result of her injuries that she received in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Impairment is suspected on the part of Mcallister and a blood sample has been submitted to the State Police crime lab for analysis.

