Woman killed in wrong way crash on I-55

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police say a Hammond woman was killed early Saturday morning in a wrong-way crash on I-55.
According to investigators, 23-year-old Hannah Mcallister was driving a Kia Optima southbound in the northbound lanes of I-55 when she struck an Infinity QX6. The Infinity was pushed off the roadway where the vehicle overturned and caught fire.
After striking the Infinity, Mcallister’s vehicle turned in front of a Dodge Charger traveling northbound that struck Mcallister’s vehicle on the passenger’s side.
Mcallister died as a result of her injuries that she received in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation. Impairment is suspected on the part of Mcallister and a blood sample has been submitted to the State Police crime lab for analysis.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.