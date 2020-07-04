Zack: More storms likely for the 4th of July

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The transition to that wet pattern we have been talking about has officially happened considering the storms around the area the past two days and more to come for today.
Your 4th of July will bring its own fireworks in the form of Mother Nature’s natural fireworks, thunderstorms. Coverage of the rain today will be quite widespread with a 60-70% chance for storms. Some of these storms will lead to heavy rainfall causing street flooding, dangerous lightning and gusty winds so make sure any outdoor plans have a quick indoor option.
Now I’m not expecting it to rain all day across the entire area but especially in the middle of the afternoon that’s when the highest rain coverage will occur. This is good news because hopefully any weather out there calms down by fireworks time this evening.
Little change expected for the second half of the weekend as we will continue to see widespread storm activity on Sunday. In fact this wet pattern looks to last right on into next week before a transition to drier and hotter weather arrives come the middle to end of the week.
In the tropics there is one area of subtropical weather near Bermuda which could develop into a weak system. This is in the subtropics heading out into the middle of the Atlantic so no worries for us.
