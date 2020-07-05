Blaine Kern to lie in state at Gallier Hall for public viewing

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Blaine Kern will lie in state at Gallier Hall for a public viewing on Friday, July 10.
Kern, who was also known as “Mr. Mardi Gras”, passed away on June 25 at the age of 93.
Those wanting to pay their respects will be able attend the public viewing in the Blue Ballroom at Gallier Hall from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Everyone attending the viewing will be required to wear face masks.
A private funeral and memorial service will follow beginning at 11 a.m. in the Iberia Ballroom.
The funeral and memorial service will be available for streaming online. Information on where it can be streams has not been released yet.
